Great Britain's men made it two wins from two in Pool B of the Olympics hockey as they beat Canada at Tokyo 2020.

Second half goals from Liam Ansell, who scored twice, and veteran Sam Ward took Britain to a second successive 3-1 victory at Oi Hockey Stadium.

The result leaves them joint top of Pool B with three more matches to come.

A nervy first half passed by quickly with Great Britain struggling to break down a resolute Canadian defence, and unable to regularly test Antoni Kindler in goal.

However there was little doubt of which side was on top, with Canada failing to trouble Oliver Payne in the GB goal.

The opening goal came two and a half minutes into the third period. after a protracted video review proved inconclusive, a delightful combination of passes saw Britain work the ball into the 'D' from the sideline.

Sam Ward's delicious backwards flick teed up Liam Ansell, who swept the ball home from near the penalty spot.

Moments later Team GB would suffer a blow when Rupert Shipperley was forced from the pitch in considerable pain after taking a stick to the hand, though the forward would later be able to return.

Canada lost a man of their own later in the third period with Gabriel Ho-Garcia, and Great Britain would score moments later.

After a Canadian foot earned Team GB a penalty corner, a simple routine allowed Sam Ward to charge on to the ball, and the experienced Ward fired powerfully into the bottom corner.

Canada would hit back early in the fourth period but could not find an equaliser, and when Ansell added another smartly-taken goal less than four minutes from time, the game was out of sight.

Great Britain next face Germany in Pool B tomorrow, with the Germans looking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to Belgium, who are joint top of the pool with the British side.

Next up for Canada, meanwhile, is another tough clash against the Netherlands.

