Rupert Shipperley said he was simply in the right place at the right time after his brace fired GB Hockey's men to a 2-0 victory in their final game before the Tokyo Olympics.

The 28-year-old Welshman scored either side of half-time to secure all three points for the hosts against Spain in their final FIH Hockey Pro League game of the year at Lee Valley.

Shipperley's double took his tally to five in the second season of the league as Danny Kerry's team ended their set of home fixtures unbeaten with three wins and a draw.

And with Great Britain's men next in action when they begin their Olympic campaign against South Africa, Shipperley believes they will have valuable momentum behind them.

"I'm really happy to score," he said. "They are from a distance of about eight yards but I'm not too fussed, I'm just in the right place at the right time at the moment.

"We looked at the stats yesterday [2-2 draw with Spain] and to concede two goals from two shots is pretty harsh. We're working really hard on our defence and it showed.

"Ollie Payne has been excellent recently too so credit to him. It's nice to win and getting that momentum is always good.

"We've got a little way before the Olympics but the Euros are coming up (England and Wales will compete at the European Championships). It's been a long time coming and we're on the countdown clock now. I can't wait to see how things go."

Great Britain started the game on the front foot and after Adam Dixon saw his early effort saved by Quico Cortes, Shipperley made no mistake on 28 minutes to put the hosts ahead.

Shipperley then added his second in the 41st minute, turning home Alan Forsyth's cross after Liam Sanford started the move with an inch perfect pass from his own half.

Meanwhile, the women's team also enjoyed a comfortable afternoon as they swept aside USA with another dominant performance, scoring five unanswered goals at Lee Valley.

Just a day after Mark Hager's side recorded a comprehensive 5-1 victory, the hosts came out of the blocks quickly with strikes from Grace Balsdon and Giselle Ansley in the first quarter.

Sarah Evans added a third goal at the start of the second quarter to put GB 3-0 up at the half-time break before Sarah Robertson and Sarah Jones extended their advantage.

Player of the match Jones said: "Over the two games we've shown consistency and that's a real positive. It's also nice to get a few goals from corners as we had a few of them!

"For myself, I just try to be energetic, give defenders hell and be as busy as possible. As a team we're really positive, the mood is good, we're learning a lot and looking forward to what's ahead."

Head coach Hager added: "I thought we could have created a little more in and around the D but the girls worked hard out there. We're progressing well, of course there's a long way to go.

"We've got areas to be better in. This has been a good learning period, facing different opposition and coaches. We've got a good group, playing well and putting pressure on each other which is fantastic."

