Field Hockey

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Outrage as furious hockey player hits opponent on floor with cramp in head

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - There is outrage as Argentine hockey player Lucas Rossi hits Spain's David Alegre, who was lying on the floor with apparent cramp and looking in real pain.

00:01:24, an hour ago