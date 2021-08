Field Hockey

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Unbelievable!' - Team GB beat Spain in dramatic shootout to reach semi-finals

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - 'Unbelievable!' - Team GB beat Spain in a highly dramatic shootout to reach the semi-finals and continue their quite incredible record at Olympic Games tournaments. Watch every unmissable moment live from Tokyo 2020 across Eurosport, the Eurosport app and discovery+. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:00:33, 32 minutes ago