Field Hockey

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Watch Grace Balsdon’s winner as GB edge India in seven-goal thriller to win hockey bronze

Great Britain will return home with a women’s hockey bronze after an enthralling 4-3 victory over India. A seven-goal epic in the sweltering morning Tokyo heat saw Team GB exorcise the demons of the semi-final thrashing at the hands of the Netherlands. You want it? We have it. Stream every Olympic event live on discovery+.

00:01:03, an hour ago