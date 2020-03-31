World Games reviewing 2021 dates to avoid Olympic clash

The World Games are held every four years and showcase over 35 sports not on the Olympic program, with next year's event scheduled for July 15–25 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee said on Monday that this year's Olympic Games would be pushed back to July 23-Aug. 8, 2021 because of the pandemic.

"The IWGA had already been in close contact with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and they have pledged to help The World Games overcome the major challenges created by the decision," the International World Games Association said.

Video - ‘I hope to come back to Tokyo again!’ – Bhavani Devi 03:00

"Our goal is to find the best solution for all involved, and especially for the athletes. We need to take into account all aspects of the qualification process, event preparation and execution," IWGA chief executive Joachim Gossow said.