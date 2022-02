Figure Skating

'A little confused' - Yuzuru Hanyu at a loss to explain short programme disaster at Beijing 2022 Olympics

Yuzuru Hanyu was expected to be a star of the Winter Olympics in Beijing but suffered a terrible moment in the short programme as he started the defence of his title. Speaking afterwards, he was unable to explain what happened.

00:01:19, 2 hours ago