Three days after vowing she would never step foot on ice again, Russia’s Alexandra Trusova returned for the Olympic Figure Skating Gala at Beijing 2022 – as Wonder Woman.

Trusova emerged for the showstopper finale in a gown and began with a gentle skate, before revealing her superhero costume and dropping a high-energy performance to the cinematic theme.

“Well here she is, back out on the ice. She certainly contributed to an interesting event in the ladies’ free,” began Chris Howarth on Eurosport commentary.

“She is just phenomenal, there’s no doubt about that.”

Louise Walden added: “She’s fabulous with such a personality as well. I’m so pleased to see her back out on the ice. My knees were hurting watching that!”

It was a brilliant return from the 17-year-old, who captured headlines after an angry outburst in the immediate aftermath of winning silver in the ladies’ singles after performing five quads in the free skate. She was heard to say: “I will never go out on the ice again. Never! I hate!

“It's impossible! You cannot do it this way! I'm not going to the awards! Everyone has a gold medal! Only I don't! I hate it all!"

Meanwhile, gold medallist Anna Shcherbakova spoke of the “emptiness inside”, further shifting the spotlight onto the Russian figure skating entourage who have come in for stinging criticism.

- - -

