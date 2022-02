Figure Skating

Beijing Olympics - ‘Nathan Chen and Yuzuru Hanyu are going to have their work cut out!’ – Yuma Kagiyama stars

Yuma Kagiyama produced a performance of such brilliance in the team event that Simon Reed on commentary said Nathan Chen and Yuzuru Hanyu would struggle to live with him.

00:01:57, an hour ago