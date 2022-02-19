An exhausted Nolan Seegert was unable to lift his partner Minerva Fabienne Hase in a nightmare routine at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Seegert's participation at the Games had been in serious doubt after he tested positive for Covid-19 on February 2.

While he did not have any symptoms, he was forced to isolate in a hotel room for 10 days. As a result of his tumultuous time upon arriving in Beijing, it was perhaps no surprise as the German struggled mightily in his performance with Hase.

Having had his preparation for the competition significantly disrupted, Seegert barely managed to lift his partner in a listless, out-of-character display which was very tough to watch.

"Most of their throw jumps... oh no! Nasty fall!" exclaimed Simon Reed, on commentary for Eurosport at the time.

"There is no strength in Nolan it seems."

"Oh dear!" added Chris Howarth, who was clearly left uncomfortable with what he was watching.

"This is falling apart. A real shame. I just wonder if it has anything to do with the Covid."

German commentator Sigi Heinrich said as if talking directly to Seegert: "Do not be too sad, you tried hard. It is not possible to work wonders. Chin up. Take this Olympic experience as it is - even if it is a bitter one."

Pyeongchang gold-medal winner Aljona Savchenko told Eurosport Germany: "10 days in quarantine is a lot. You see that he is exhausted. This breaks your heart a little bit. Nolan feels guilty.

"The lifts are very important. There are not many points left, but he tried hard and could not do magic."

It will certainly be difficult for Seegert to put the Beijing experience behind him after suffering such a crushing disappointment in his performance following a Covid isolation period which proved to be sadly significant.

