Former Olympic figure skating champion Aljona Savchenko admits she cried after seeing Kamila Valieva crumble on the world stage, saying “what happened must never happen again”.

A distraught Valieva, 15, finished off the podium in the ladies’ singles after a catalogue of slips and falls, while her coach Eteri Tutberidze's first words to her were, “why did you let it go?”

Savchenko, the pairs champions at PyeongChang 2018, said she knew Valieva and said the saga “hurts my stomach”.

“Honestly, I cried yesterday, not from joy but from sadness,” Savchenko told Eurosport Germany.

“This is a child, 15 years old, standing there in front of the whole world. This is an incredible burden for a child. I wouldn't let her run at all and just protect her.

“What happened yesterday must never happen again. It not only hurts the sport, it hurts the Olympic feeling, the Olympic dream, which is what everybody wants.

This will give big scars for the whole sport.

Savchenko also hit out at coach Tutberidze for reproaching Valieva and urged the teenager to “find a new team”.

“The way the coach behaved - you can't treat a child like that. It's just a sad story. I can't watch this, it hurts my stomach,” Savchenko continued.

“Something has to happen. You can't let it happen like that. Even I, as a spectator, was in pain. Your protégé is your child and sometimes the child has more trust in the coach than in his own parents.

“The feeling of being picked up after such defeats is the most important thing. Yet she doesn't even give her a hug when she comes out, but asks, ‘Why couldn't you do that?’ The girl has enough pressure as it is.

“For me, she already won when she went out on the ice. Anyone else just wouldn't be able to go out on the ice and present themselves.

“As a mum, I wouldn't send my kid to figure skating. Because it hurts me to see that kind of stuff.

“The first thing I would do is give her a vacation, fly away with her and experience something else besides ice.

“This girl is so burst from the pressure, destroyed. I know her personally, her mum too. She is a very down to earth person and I support her wholeheartedly.

“No matter who did what - I support her humanly to get away from all the drama and find a new team.”

She helped Russia to gold in the team event, becoming the first woman to land a quad jump at a Games – barely 48 hours before her positive test came to light.

