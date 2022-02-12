Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron stole the show by setting a new world record score in the first stage of the figure skating ice dance competition.

The rhythm dance section saw the French pair draw applause from their rivals after carding a huge score of 90.83 to take with them to the next round.

Team GB’s partnership of Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson qualified in 10th position but were left disappointed with their score of 76.45.

A kneeling air guitar from Gibson brought to an end an energetic performance from the British pair which saw them through to the next round.

The duo - who finished seventh at the World Championships - brought 70s rock to the ice with their routine being set to a medley of anthems from Kiss including "I Was Made for Lovin’ You" and "Rock and Roll All Nite".

A total of 23 couples entered the competition, knowing the top 20 would progress to the free dance, which is when the medals are decided.

There are certain requirements the skaters had to incorporate into their routines, including a lift of up to seven seconds and one set of twizzles, which is a rotation on one foot while travelling across the ice.

Music rules are also very specific, with tracks having to be 2 minutes and 50 seconds in duration, give or take ten seconds, with a rhythm of between 86 and 96 beats per minute.

German pair Katharina Mueller and Tim Dieck got the competition underway, with a routine set to a mashup of music with Norman Greenbaum’s "Spirit in the Sky", Britney Spears’ "Toxic" and "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes all featuring as they carded a score of 65.47 - which ultimately would not be enough to see them through.

An elegant routine from Finland moved them into an early lead, while the Ukrainian couple of Oleksandra Nazarova and Maksym Nikitin were visibly upset after they received a lower than expected score of 65.53, with commentators describing their performance as "a little bit messy”.

Lithuania scored a season’s best of 58.35, but they crashed out alongside Japan.

Poland put in the outstanding performance among the second group of teams to take to the ice, before a dynamic rotational lift from Diana Davis and Gleb Smolkin was eye-catching as the Russian Olympic Committee scored 71.66 to qualify with ease.

An Elvis-inspired performance saw Chinese pair Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu progress with a performance that was greatly entertaining, while American skater Kaitlin Hawayek shouted "that was so much fun!” after she and Jean-Luc Baker moved to the top of the leaderboard at the conclusion of the third group.

A stumble from Adrian Diaz could not stop Spain achieving a solid score of 77.70 after an energetic routine set to Tina Turner’s "Proud Mary", but they were trumped by Canada’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen who carded a season’s best score to lead the competition with eight pairs left to skate.

Four successive couples topped the leaderboard, before Team GB took to the rink to deliver a routine which the commentary team described as "a power packed programme”, with Fear and Gibson "producing when they had to”.

With British fans left a little disappointed by a score of 76.45, the stark reality of the challenge to be faced by all competitors was about to come to light with a history-making moment.

Four-time world champions Papadakis and Cizeron put in a world record setting performance, which the Eurosport commentary box described as "so special”, as they skated a "flawless” performance set to a medley of John Legend songs to take a score of 90.83 to the top of the leaderboard.

They beat their own record of 90.03, which they set in 2019.

Reigning world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of the ROC hoped to assert their dominance, but had to settle for second place with a score of 88.85 - which was the best ever score for the Russians.

