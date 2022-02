Figure Skating

'It feels completely unreal' - Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron stunned by ice dance gold at Winter Olympics

Four-time world champions, now Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron are Olympic champions as well. The French pair “decimated the field” to win gold at Beijing 2022, following up their world-record rhythm dance with a 136.15 in the free dance to finish more than six marks ahead of Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov.

00:00:55, an hour ago