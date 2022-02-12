Kamila Valieva’s fate at Beijing 2022 will be decided by a hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Sunday, with a verdict expected on Monday.

The Russian, 15, is embroiled in a major controversy after testing positive for trimetazidine , a banned heart agent typically used to treat angina.

A statement from CAS said: "The panel has issued procedural directions to the parties including the holding of a hearing by videoconference on Sunday, 13 February at 8:30pm (Beijing time).

"Following the hearing, the panel will deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision. It is anticipated that the decision will be notified to the parties in the afternoon of Monday, 14 February 2022."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and International Skating Union (ISU) have all contested RUSADA’s decision to lift the provisional suspension on Valieva.

Valieva became the first woman in Olympic history to land a quad jump as she led ROC to victory in the team competition – but the medal ceremony was delayed over a “legal issue”, later revealed to be the teenager’s positive test.

She is hoping to compete in the women’s singles, which begins on Tuesday with the short programme and concludes on Thursday with the free skate.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams had previously said he was "certain as can be” that the cloud hanging over Valieva’s participation would be lifted by Tuesday.

Should CAS rule against Valieva, it could see ROC disqualified from the team competition. The United States took silver and Japan bronze, with Canada missing out on the podium in fourth.

