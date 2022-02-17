After watching Kamila Valieva fall several times in her free skate routine, her fellow competitors knew they would be able to have their moment on the podium as the 15-year-old missed out on an Olympic medal.

The teenager was left in tears after taking to the ice last to perform and scoring 141.93 points to leave her in fourth place, despite starting the day as the leader after her emphatic short program performance.

With Valieva’s scores combined, she was left nine points short of a place on a podium that would not have even existed if she had finished in the top three, due to the controversy surrounding her after she tested positive for a banned substance.

It had been confirmed before the event that no medal ceremony would take place should Valieva medal.

Having finished second to take silver, Valieva’s Russian team-mate Alexandra Trusova was glad she would be afforded her dream moment to celebrate her success, saying, "Well, I am happy that there will be a ceremony and that we are going to get our medals. Of course, it will be extremely pleasant for me to receive my medal."

Fellow ROC athlete Anna Shcherbakova was the gold medal winner - topping the leaderboard with a score of 255.95 and she admits she felt for Valieva when she saw her compatriot fall to the ice, essentially ending her medal hopes.

"I was watching Kamila actually and her performance. I saw from her first jump, how difficult it was, what a burden it was for her, and I understand what an athlete feels. It is more than difficult to go on to the end, after a couple of things like that happen”, she said.

The 17-year-old champion promises to be there for her team-mate and friend as she recovers from the disappointing end to a turbulent Winter Games, saying, “I will tell her what I think about this later when I speak to her in private."

Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto took bronze in the event, and following the controversy surrounding Valieva in Beijing, she hopes the standard of the competition and excitement that went with it will save the sport from having its reputation tarnished and inspire a new generation of athletes to take up figure skating.

"Well, I will say that skating could show freedom, openness, joy with the short programmme, as well as the free programme. That is the message which I would like to extend while I am skating, and the fact that I could deliver a very good performance - both in the short programme and in free skating - makes me quite happy", she said.

With the competition now over, attention will turn to the detail of Valieva’s case, with the entourage around her due to be investigated. A ‘B’ sample is yet to be returned and CAS will rule if she will lose her team gold medal as a result of the banned heart drug she tested positive for.

