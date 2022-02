Figure Skating

Lilah Fear & Lewis Gibson hope to follow in the footsteps of Jane Torvill & Christopher Dean on Olym

Ahead of their Olympic Games debut, Lilah Fear & Lewis Gibson reflect on their journeys in the sport of Ice Dancing, how they were inspired to take up the sport through shows such as Dancing on Ice, and how they hope to emulate Team GB royalty such as Jane Torvill & Christopher Dean.

00:04:52, an hour ago