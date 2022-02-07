Nathan Chen has been left hoping that his showdown with figure skating rival Yuzuru Hanyu at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will not be derailed by a positive Covid-19 test.

Ad

The battle for gold between Chen – who has won the last three World Championships - and Hanyu – who has won gold at the last two Olympics - is one of the most hotly-anticipated clashes of the Games.

Beijing 2022 Defending figure skating champion Hanyu finally arrives in Beijing YESTERDAY AT 12:26

Asked about Zhou’s positive result, Chen said: “I don't have much information other than the fact he tested for it.

"Everything out there is speculation. Where did you get it? Where have you been going around? I've not really been around (Zhou) and any time that I've been around, I've been wearing a mask."

Chen, 22, has won all three meetings with Hanyu since the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games, where he finished fifth.

He didn’t take part in Sunday's free skate in the team event to give him prepare and rest for the individual event.

One of the focuses ahead of the meeting has been Hanyu’s plans to unleash a quadruple axel, a jump which involves four-and-a-half revolutions in the air and has never been landed in competition.

“Yuzuru has definitely pushed me a lot,” said Chen. “Long before I competed against him, he was that benchmark for what an exceptional figure skater should be.

"I remember watching him when I was at the Junior Grand Prix Final, he was at the senior final and I was amazed at how good he was, how much he commanded the audience. He was a shining star.

‘Chen and Hanyu are going to have their work cut out!’ – Kagiyama produces ‘unbeatable’ performance

“I went home and I was like ‘oh, man. That’s what figure skating is supposed to be like.”

Chen’s only loss since PyeongChang was against team-mate Zhou at Skate America last year. He is known as the "Quad King" because he was the first skater to hit five different "quad jumps" in competition.

“If I wake up on the right side of the bed they are effortless,” he said.

“And if not, they are not so effortless. I try my best; sometimes they are good, sometimes they are bad. As with anything, you learn any time you make a mistake, and you try to make it better the next time.”

Zhou will not be replaced by an alternate in the men’s singles event because he has already competed on Olympic ice.

- - -

Watch every moment of Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 on discovery+

Beijing 2022 Hanyu promises historic quadruple axel ahead of bid to retain Olympic title 04/02/2022 AT 09:35