Figure Skating

'Oh no! Oh dear!' - Exhausted Nolan Seegert can't lift partner Minerva Fabienne Hase in nightmare routine

'Oh no! Oh dear!' - An exhausted Nolan Seegert can't lift his partner Minerva Fabienne Hase in a nightmare routine at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:30, 39 minutes ago