As the Kamila Valieva doping storm rumbles on at the Winter Olympics, the president of the World Anti-Doping Agency has said those who dope children are “evil", "killers of clean sport” and belong in prison.

She had earlier become the first woman to land a quad jump in the Olympics as she helped the Russian Olympic Committee to team gold, barely 48 hours before her positive test came to light.

Team USA chief executive Sarah Hirshland was among those to hit out at CAS’s verdict, accusing Russia of a "systematic disregard for clean sport", with the head of the sport’s highest anti-doping body now adding his voice to the chorus of criticism.

“We are very disappointed by the ruling of the CAS panel. It is a matter of concern that the panel decided not to apply the terms of the World Anti-Doping Code,” WADA chief Wiktor Banka told Eurosport.

“So from our perspective this is another very controversial ruling. But of course we accept it.

“But speaking generally about the doping of children from my personal perspective and from WADA’s perspective is that its evil and unforgivable. I think that the people who are giving doping to children are killers of clean sport.

“So the doctors, coaches and other support personnel who are found to have provided performance enhancing drugs to minors should definitely be banned for life.

“Personally I also think you should be imprisoned. Some countries in the world already criminalise the doping of children… I think this is very strong but a very good solution.

“Speaking about this particular case, we demand that RUSADA conducts a strong investigation into the entourage behind the athlete in this case. And WADA will also look into that and make sure a proper investigation is carried out.”

CAS ruled that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was correct to lift Valieva’s provisional suspension. The ruling specifically related to whether she can compete at the Games, with a further decision on whether she is in breach of doping regulations to be taken at a later date.

The IOC has already announced there will be no medal ceremonies in Beijing for events where Valieva finishes on the podium.

The positive sample, which flagged for banned substance trimetazidine, was taken at the Russian National Championships on December 25 – but the analysis from a WADA-accredited lab in Stockholm was only reported last week.

