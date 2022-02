Figure Skating

'She can come back in four years' - Marina Anissina backs Valieva to return in Milan 2026

Speaking on Eurosport's cube, 2002 ice dance gold medallist Marina Anissina has backed Kamila Valieva to put the disappointment of Beijing behind her to return in Milan in 2026. Watch every moment of the Games on discovery+.

00:03:12, an hour ago