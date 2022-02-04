Nathan Chen has explained some of the core traits needed to become an Olympic figure skater, stressing the “inherently athletic” nature of the sport.

A three-time world champion and bronze medallist in the team event at Pyeongchang 2018, the Team USA star is going for gold in the men’s singles this time around and is among the favourites to top the podium.

Skating in the team event, however, Chen has already left his mark on these Games. He finished first in the men’s short program on Friday with a personal best of 111.71, just short of the world record held by his Japanese rival Yuzuru Hanyu.

As Beijing 2022 begins in earnest, he has tried to dispel some of the most persistent myths about the sport which has been a fundamental part of his life since he was three years old. Speaking on Eurosport show Beijing Today, he said: “Figure skating is actually very inherently athletic.

“All the tricks that we do rely on being very strong, being very agile, controlled, coordinated… I don’t think that anyone that’s tried figure skating can say that it’s not athletic.”

He also explained the technique behind one of his signature moves. “I definitely think that the quads are the number one thing that have sort of propelled me to where I am now,” he said.

“A quad is four revolutions from the start. You’re really just trying to put every ounce of power that you can into the air, to stay in as tight as you can, and then it’s just about bracing your body for impact.”

Chen, who is also a capable pianist, also revealed the personal importance of Philip Glass’ composition Truman Sleeps, which featured in his long program last season. “Because figure skating has to be done to music, almost every single skater out there who competes at this level will be able to understand music quite well,” he said.

“I think when I was a kid and I started learning piano, it just gave me a sense of rhythm and timing and coordination. Necessary characteristics in a skater.

“I try to do my best to emote to the music but I think a lot of it is unconscious.

“I would definitely say that artistry is also quite athletic. Even just from the pure basis of stamina, to be able to perform through a whole four-minute program with artistic drive requires a lot of athleticism.

“If you can figure out how to balance the two, then I think that’s something you can work towards and strive towards.”

