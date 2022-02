Figure Skating

'Superstar' Kamila Valieva 'is just a child and in a situation bigger than her' - Valentina Marchei at Winter Olympics

Valentina Marchei shares her latest thoughts on the controversial situation surrounding Kamila Valieva at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

00:03:58, 2 hours ago