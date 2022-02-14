Valentina Marchei was full of praise for ice dance pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron who put aside disappointment of four years prior to win gold at the Beijing Games.

The French duo produced a stunning display to break their own world record from 2019 with a total score of 226.98 with a beautiful free dance routine to Elegie by Gabriel Faure.

Papadakis and Cizeron scored 136.15 to conclude their competition to beat Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of the Russian Olympic Committee by more than six points.

“It was a really, really stunning performance,” said Marchei in the Eurosport cube following the event. “They are out of this planet!”

“When they skate, there is a silence in the arena – not just because the public are not there because we had quite a few competitors from other disciplines that came to watch the dance team.

“It was flawless and so full of passion but like they were telling their own stories in their bubble and bringing us into their bubble.

“I had the privilege to interview them in the mixed zone after their winning performance and they were speechless.”

Victory for Papadakis and Cizeron was all the more poignant having missed out on goal four years ago in Pyongyang in unfortunate circumstances.

During their decisive skate, Papadakis’ costume came apart, ultimately leading to them losing points and meaning they had to settle for second behind Canadians Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.

Marchei, who represented Italy in 2014, believes the win was a sign of redemption for the two.

“Knowing what it feels like to be on top of the world, it was magical that it was the perfect moment, the perfect competition, the perfect way to close the loop that had been open for four years.”

