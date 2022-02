Figure Skating

Watch 'chilling' moment coach Eteri Tutberidze berates Kamila Valieva at Winter Olympics

Kamila Valieva's coach Eteri Tutberidze has made headlines for her reaction to the Russian skater missing out on a medal in the ladies' singles at the Winter Olympics. IOC president Thomas Bach described the incident as "chilling".

00:00:13, 35 minutes ago