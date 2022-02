Figure Skating

Watch incredible celebrations as China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong get gold medal result at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch the incredible celebrations as China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong get their official gold medal result at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The Olympic Games will return with Paris 2024, live on Eurosport and discovery+

00:01:05, 30 minutes ago