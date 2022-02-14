Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron took home ice dance gold after a world-record combined total of 226.98 at the Winter Olympics.

The French pair, who are four-times world champions, had already stole the show at Beijing 2022 when their rhythm dance on Saturday scored a world record of 90.83.

And on Monday they completed the job in emphatic style, upgrading their Pyeongchang silver to gold in China after a free dance score of 136.15.

Papadakis and Cizeron finished six marks clear of world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov of Russia, while USA’s Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue won bronze.

Former British Olympian Chris Howarth joined Simon Reed on commentary for Eurosport, and the pair were left dazzled by Papadakis and Cizeron’s free dance to Elegie by Gabriel Faure.

“Olympic champions!” Reed said before the final score was revealed, adding: “For four minutes it was exactly at the point where art and sport met, the pinnacle of entertainment – in the most important competition in their lives!”

Howarth added: “It was absolutely phenomenal, from the first five seconds you know they were on the money. This could be a huge score.”

Gold medallists France's Gabriella Papadakis and France's Guillaume Cizeron celebrate during the venue ceremony of the ice dance figure skating event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Image credit: Getty Images

The 136.15 was short of their own world-record mark in the free, but it confirmed what Reed had deemed inevitable – while it was a new record for a combined total.

Reed added: “Just short of it [their own free dance world record], but they have won! They lost in Pyeongchang by under a mark, but here they’ve decimated the field.

“As fine an ice dance couple as there has been in history.”

