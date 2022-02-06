Kamila Valieva, arguably the finest skater in the history of figureskating, topped the women's single skating short programme rankings with a superb performance in the team event.

The 15-year-old executed her elements perfectly, showcasing her phenomenal technique, and raced into the lead with an overall score of 90.18.

Japan's Wakaba Higuchi came second, producing a big score of 74.73 which saw her pick up nine points for her nation.

Madeline Schizas from Canada skated her heart out and her nerveless display was rewarded with a career best result of 69.60 which saw her take third.

It means that in the overall team event standings, Russia Olympic Committee is in first on 36 points. USA takes second (34), Japan are third (29, Canada move into fourth (24) and China, in their first team event, take fifth (22).

It's real disappointment for Italy who come seventh (20 points) after reigning national champion Lara Gutmann could only add two points for her etam.

China's Zhu Yi was up first and she tumbled when attempting the triple toeloop in her first element, producing a final score of 47.03.

Ukraine's Anastasiia Shabotova was visibly emotional after her performance. The 16-year-old made no visible errors. Having received no deductions, she scored a total of 62.49 to register two team points.

Eliska Brezinova from the Czech Republic was up next. Performing to Eurythmics' Sweet Dreams, she lost a point for failing to execute the triple lutz in the opening element but still scored a personal best score of 61.05.

Anastasia Gubanova, who won the Golden Spin of Zagreb last year, perfectly executed her elements. The 19-year-old Georgian scored 67.56.

Reigning national champion Lara Gutmann was marked down in her first and second elements. The Italian could not transition into a triple toeloop after a triple lutz while she was marked down in the triple loop for not completing a full rotation. She scored 58.52.

There was no pressure on four-time national champion Nicole Schott, who finished 18th in PyeongChang, with Germany bottom of the team rankings. She was marked down on the last two elements, but she delivered one of her finest short programmes in a long time and scored 62.66.

Karen Chen from the USA tumbled as she attempted the triple loop as her fifth element and it cost her nation's overall lead after her score was confirmed as 65.20.

THE TOP TEN

1. Kamila Valieva [ROC] 90.18

2. Wakaba Higuchi [JPN] 74.73

3. Madeline Schizas [CAN] 69.60

4. Anastasiia Gubanova [GEO] 67.56

5. Karen Chen [USA] 65.20

6. Nicole Schott [GER] 62.66

7. Anastasiia Shabotova [UKR] 62.49

8. Eliska Brezinova [CZE] 61.05

9. Lara Gutmann [ITA] 58.52

10. Yi Zhu [CHN] (47.03)

