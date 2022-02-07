The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claim gold in the figure skating team event after Kamila Valieva's almost-flawless performance confirmed top spot.

The 15-year-old dazzled viewers in the women's free skate and despite falling after an attempted quad toe loop, produced a world class score of 178.92, over 30 points clear of second place Kaori Sakamoto.

United States finished in second place, nine points behind ROC and happily settling for silver. Japan managed a podium position and earned bronze for their efforts, edging out Canada who missed out for the first time.

ROC were in pole position to take gold after back-to-back high scores in the pairs free skate and ice dancing free.

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov - who are unbeaten in competition - played it safe with their ice dancing free programme but crucially scored big with 128.17, taking a big step towards gold and despite dropping a point, held onto their lead in standings.

USA stunned viewers by bettering ROC’s effort, edging their gold medal rivals with a score of 129.07 following a mesmerising programme, but remained in second place six points behind the leaders. Madison Chock and Evan Bate - who have been together for over a decade - impressed with their timing in a beautifully constructed routine.

Earlier, ROC extended their lead to seven points at the top of the standings after the pairs free skate. Despite falling at the death of their routine, Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov’s performance prior to the incident was enough to see them top the session and earn their country ten points, strengthening their argument for a gold medal.

Japanese duo Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara impressed with a career-best mark of 139.60. Miura showed real strength throughout the routine, especially when she held on to an aggressive throw loop that looked touch-and-go for a moment.

Alexa Knierim and Frazier Brandon had a disappointing morning on the ice despite an impressive start with an almost-perfect triple twist. The Californian pair only managed to produce a performance worth 128.97 and earn the US six points towards their gold medal push.

