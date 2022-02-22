Spain figure skater Laura Barquero has tested positive for a banned substance at the Winter Olympics, according to the International Testing Agency (ITA).

The ITA said a sample taken on February 18 contained a metabolite of clostebol which is on the anti-doping agency’s prohibited list.

Barquero was tested during the pairs skating short programme in Beijing. The 20-year-old and her partner Marizio Zandron finished 11th in the pairs skating event.

"The athlete [Barquero] has been informed. She has the right to request the analysis of the B-sample," the ITA said in a statement.

"The matter will thereafter be referred to the anti-doping division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport [Cas] for adjudication under the IOC [International Olympic Committee] anti-doping rules applicable to the Olympic Games Beijing 2022.

"Given that the case is under way, there will be no further comments during the ongoing proceeding."

The Russian still competed in Beijing even though she tested positive for banned angina drug trimetazidine before the Winter Olympics began. She took part in the women's skating competition, finishing fourth.

Earlier in the Games she was part of the Russia Olympic Committee (ROC) team that won gold in the team event, although medals will not be handed out until her case concludes.

