Lawyers for Team USA's figure skaters have filed an appeal for their women's medals to be awarded before Sunday's closing ceremony.

The International Olympic Committee have ruled that no medal ceremony that included Valieva would occur until the case is resolved.

But the Associated Press have obtained a letter sent to IOC president Thomas Bach by Team USA lawyers explaining that they would ask the Court of Arbitration for Sport for a ruling before Sunday's closing ceremony so the medals can be awarded.

The ROC won gold in the event, with the USA taking silver, but they are yet to find out whether that will be bumped up to a gold. They were offered torches instead of medals in the meantime.

