The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) look set to claim gold in the figure skating team event after back-to-back high scores in the pairs free skate and ice dance free dance at the Capital Indoor Stadium.

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov - who are unbeaten in competition - played it safe with their ice dancing free programme but crucially scored big with 128.17, another big step towards gold as despite dropping a point, held onto their lead in standings.

USA stunned viewers by bettering ROC’s effort, edging their gold medal rivals with a score of 129.07 following a mesmerising programme, but remain in second place six points behind the leaders.

Madison Chock and Evan Bate - who have been together for over a decade - impressed with their timing in a beautifully constructed routine.

Earlier, ROC extended their lead to seven points at the top of the standings after the pairs free skate. Despite falling at the death of their routine, Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov’s performance prior to the incident was enough to see them top the session and earn their country ten points, strengthening their argument for a gold medal.

Japanese duo Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara impressed with a career-best mark of 139.60. Miura showed real strength throughout the routine, especially when she held on to an aggressive throw loop that looked touch-and-go for a moment.

Alexa Knierim and Frazier Brandon had a disappointing morning on the ice despite an impressive start with an almost-perfect triple twist. The Californian pair only managed to produce a performance worth 128.97 and earn the US six points towards their gold medal push.

