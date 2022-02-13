How are you planning on spending Valentine’s Day?

Cooking a romantic candlelit dinner? Cuddled up on the sofa watching a rom-com? Repeatedly checking your phone in tears, wondering why your crush won’t reply?

Whatever you’re doing, it probably won’t be as uncomfortable as figure skating duo Madison Hubbell and Adrian Diaz’s plans for February 14.

The duo, who have been engaged for three years, will compete against each other in the ice dance at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday.

American Hubbell and long-time partner Zachary Donohue are in the bronze medal position heading into the free skate. Meanwhile, Spanish pair Diaz and Olivia Smart are on the fringes of the medal battle in ninth.

“It has never been a very close fight,” Diaz admitted.

Diaz was in the stands as Hubbell won team silver with United States – although that could yet be upgraded to gold, depending on the outcome of the Russian doping scandal.

“It was especially special for me to have my fiancé in the stands,” said Hubbell.

“Usually we’re focused on our event so much that we don’t get to see each other in person. So I’m really happy to have him able to be there.”

French pair Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron lead the ice dance standings after their world record in the short programme.

An ill-timed calamity saw Papadakis’ dress come undone during the opening moments of their rhythm routine at Pyeongchang 2018.

