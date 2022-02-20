Figure skating signed off from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games with a spectacular, star-studded exhibition gala.

Before the official closing ceremony takes place on Sunday afternoon, a variety of medallists and competitors were on show to celebrate a wonderful couple of weeks of figure skating at the Capitol Indoor Stadium.

The first of the champions to take the ice was the Russian Olympic Committee’s Anna Shcherbakova, who won gold in women’s single skating.

She emerged dressed in an angel dress, lit up with snow-blue lights across her wings.

While events off the ice dominated much of the discussion about the ROC's skaters in Beijing, Shcherbakova performed exceptionally to celebrate a successful Olympics for the 17-year-old.

"There's been a lot of negativity surrounding the ladies' events, these are young girls doing their very best,” Eurosport commentator Louise Walden said.

"It's time for Rocketman!"

That was Chris Howarth's introduction for men's single skating champion Nathen Chen.

The American won his first Olympic gold medal in a memorable Games for the 22-year-old, whilst also securing a silver medal in the team event.

“It doesn’t matter what he does, he brings a smile to your face,” Halworth said gleefully after Chen delivered another classy performance on the ice at the Capitol Indoor Stadium.

The hugely popular two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu took to the ice to the sound of Haru Yo Koi.

He tried to top the podium for a third time in-a-row at Beijing 2022, but made a mistake when he attempted a quad jump in the short programme.

Just a pure artist in every sense of the word.

Walden said: “I’m so pleased we got to see that, just a reminder of how wonderful he is."

Dressed as Wonder Woman, 17-year-old Alexandra Trusova put on a crowd-pleasing performance with a dramatic, upbeat display.

“She is just phenomenal, there’s no doubt about that," Howarth commented.

"She’s fabulous, with such a personality as well," Walden added.

China’s Jin Boyang received a warm reception when he stepped onto the ice in front of a home crowd.

After a tough Games and disappointment in the short programme, he showed what he was capable of in the gala with a pure performance, impressing with his technique.

Boyang finished eighth in the men's singles competition, and just missed out on a podium finish in the team event, coming fourth.

Italy’s Nicole Della Monica and Matteo Guarise put on arguably the most intriguing performance of the gala.

In an eyebrow-raising combination of the "Rocky" theme crossed with "Let’s Get it On" by Marvin Gaye, Guarise took to the rink in a different style - hopping the barrier armed with boxing gloves - and met his partner Della Monica on the ice dressed in a pre-fight boxing robe, before it quickly turned considerably more seductive to the sound of Gaye’s voice.

"I Love You China" was the anthem Chinese duo Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu opted for to see out a memorable Games for them on home ice.

They finished 12th in the ice skate, but Howarth insisted the pair were “getting better and better.”

Disco fever hit the ice as Spanish pair Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz took to the ice.

In a thoroughly enjoyable routine, the Spaniards capped off a Games where they finished eighth in the ice dance competition.

Walden expressed her gratitude for the pairs’ attitude towards the spirit of the gala.

It’s great to be able to show your personalities off and not take yourself too seriously.

With their sights set firmly on a medal when arriving in Beijing, it wasn’t to be for the American duo Madison Chock and Evan Bates at this year’s Games, but they still bowed out in style with an elegant routine to the tune of "I Hear a Symphony".

And the gala of course had to feature Gariella Papadakis and Guillame Cizeron of France, who so captivated audiences with their world record performance in the ice dance discipline.

