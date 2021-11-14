Lewis Gibson and Lilah Fear scooped NHK Trophy bronze in Tokyo and believe there is plenty more to come from their partnership as they look ahead to the Winter Olympic Games.

The British pair dazzled the judges with an entertaining routine to 'The Lion King' to score 115.48 points in the free dance, keeping hold of the third position they sat in following Saturday's impressive display in the rhythm dance.

It marked a notable improvement following a disappointing seventh-placed finish in Vancouver a fortnight ago and Fear hailed the hard work in the intervening period as key to their upturn in fortunes.

"We did a lot of work in four days between Vancouver and now," she said.

"There were things we were happy with [in the performance] but there were a few technical errors, so we really made ourselves uncomfortable last week, we really pushed those and we feel like it came along in four days.

"We had a lot of improvement to make and a lot of feedback from that competition. We still know where we want to grow and we see so much potential in this programme.

"We're not satisfied yet, but we're really proud of the performance we put out today.

"We are so pleased [to have won the bronze]. We had more of a disappointing Grand Prix two weeks ago and we were really hungry to come out here to make progress and I feel like we did that.

"We've never experienced an Olympic season before, it's just new for us. It feels normal so far, but then there's an extra competition thrown in that's pretty exciting and pretty important, so I think those feelings will arise going into that."

The overall ice dance competition was won by world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, who recorded new personal bests in the free dance (129.11) and overall (215.44) on their way to a fourth ISU Grand Prix title.

"It was a great day," Katsalapov said. "We are happy with our performance and we are incredibly thankful for the support of the Japanese crowd.

"We want to improve further, but for now we are happy."

Madison Chock and Evan Bates took silver for the USA in Tokyo, with Fear and Gibson holding off competition from Spain's Sara Hurtado and Kirill Khaliavin to take the final step on the podium.

The Pairs competition ended in a Russian one-two, with Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov edging out compatriots Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov.

Home favourites Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara earned bronze.

