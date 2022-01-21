The first Four Continents Figure Skating Championships to take place in Europe got underway on Thursday with Americans Caroline Green and Michael Parsons taking an early lead in the ice dance competition.

The Estonian capital Tallinn stepped in to hold the event in place of the Chinese city Tianjin which dropped out of hosting due to Covid-19.

Green and Parsons top the standings by eight points after the rhythm dance round having bagged an impressive score of 80.62.

Japanese pair Kana Muramoto and Daisuke Takahashi sit second with 72.43 points while another American duo, Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko are in third with Canadians Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus fourth.

Team USA also performed well in the pairs event with Audrey Lu and Misha Mitrofanov leading at the halfway stage courtesy of score of 68.35 in their short programme, with the free skate to come tomorrow.

Their compatriots Emily Chan and Spencer Howe are third with Canadians Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud second after receiving 65.42 points.

Meanwhile, Japanese star Mai Mihara excelled in the womenâ€™s short programme after posting a score of 72.62 with South Koreaâ€™s Haein Lee and Yelim Kim sitting second and third ahead of tomorrowâ€™s free skate.

Lee achieved a score of 69.97, while Kim scored 68.93 in the final skate of the day. Sportsbeat 2021

