American duo Caroline Green and Michael Parsons danced their way to the top of the podium at the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia.

The USA pairing had led the way after the rhythm dance on the opening day of the competition and converted that advantage into a victory with their free dance showing.

They finished with a total of 200.59 to get the better of runners-up Kana Muramoto and Daisuke Takahashi of Japan, who were also second after the rhythm dance.

Muramoto and Takahashi prevented Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko from making it an American one-two with a score of 181.91, with the USA duo finishing third in 175.67.

Earlier in the day, Korea's Cha Jun-hwan claimed the lead in the men's short program.

The 20-year-old set a new personal best score of 98.96 to seize top spot in Tallinn, with Japan's Kazuki Tomono and Kao Miura, his nearest rivals, in second and third, respectively.

"I'm very happy with my performance today. I was working hard in this competition and gave all the energy to the audience and to the fans," the Korean champion said.

"I know it's a hard time, but I'm really always trying my best and especially at competitions I want to give good energy to my fans and more love to the audience. This is my goal for now."

Grand Prix Rostelecom Cup bronze medalist Tomono also set a new personal best of 97.10 points to sit in second place and the 23-year-old was satisfied with his display.

"Overall, I think I was able to have a cool head. I wanted to have a performance that was about me and do what I can do," said Tomono, who placed fifth at the 2018 World Championships.

"There were some glitches on the quad, but I was able to at least land it. It's growth I can show from my previous experience so I'm overall pretty happy."

Miura rounded off the top three in what is his first ISU Championship, with the 16-year-old improving his previous personal best by 12 points to post 88.37 points.

"This is my very first ISU championship, so I was really nervous," he said. "My legs were shaking like a newborn deer Bambi. Despite all the tension, I was able to put everything out there."

