Nathan Chen completed a hat-trick of figure skating world titles but still feels he has room for improvement despite storming to victory in Stockholm.

The American established himself among the all-time greats by making it three men's world titles in succession, eight years on from when Patrick Chan achieved the same feat.

Chen also prevented a Russian clean sweep of the gold medals in Sweden, with the ladies, pairs and ice dance titles all going to athletes from the same country.

Figure Skating 'Near to perfection' - Chen takes world title in Stockholm 8 HOURS AGO

Yuma Kagiyama took home silver while his Japanese team-mate Yuzuru Hanyu, the two-time Olympic champion, had to settle for bronze.

"I wouldn't say this is my best free program ever," said Chen. "But it's one I will definitely remember forever and cherish, being able to skate like that and skate this piece here at worlds."

"The fact I'm able to be here at this world championships after this unprecedented year, it's amazing. I'm elated right now.

"I just tried to really remind myself to enjoy being here. I don't know how many more world championships I'll get to be at. Doing that, I was able to be a lot more calm."

Chen also follows in the footsteps of Scott Hamilton, the last American to win three successive titles when he won four in a row in the 1980s.

Sportsbeat 2021

Figure Skating Scherbakova hails World Championship gold as 'best possible birthday present' 8 HOURS AGO