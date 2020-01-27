Figure skating-Chen claims fourth straight U.S. title

The 20-year-old, with the sell-out crowd cheerfully applauding his quad-dominated performance to music from the Rocketman soundtrack, scored 216.04 points for the free skate.

That earned the Yale University sophomore a combined 330.17 points as he equalled twice world gold medallist Brian Boitano's four titles, the last of which came in 1988.

Jason Brown, the 2015 U.S. champion, was second with 292.88 points and 2019 world junior champion Tomoki Hiwatashi claimed third, scoring a lifetime best of 278.08. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris)