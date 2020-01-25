Figure skating gold for Russia at European Championships

A finishing score of 220.42 was enough to secure top spot for the pair as they put on an eye-catching routine in Graz, Austria.

They came in just ahead of Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron as the French skaters recorded a points total of 220.28.

The bronze medal also went to Russia as Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin (211.29) completed the top three.

There was British interest at the event in the form of Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson and they came fifth by virtue of a score of 192.34.

Sportsbeat 2020