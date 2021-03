Figure Skating

Figure skating World Championships 2021 - Nathan Chen takes 'remarkable' world title in Stockholm

Figure skating World Championships 2021 - Nathan Chen takes a "remarkable" world title in Stockholm with a "near to perfection" performance. It is his 10th international gold in a row ahead of Beijing 2022. Chen has not lost an event since the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games. Watch figure skating and top winter sports live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:07:19, 2 hours ago