Hanyu dazzles in record-breaking Skate Canada win
Double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu claimed victory at Skate Canada by what is believed to be the largest margin in Grand Prix figure skating history.
Hanyu scored 322.59 points in total to beat Canadian Nam Nguyen, 262.77, and fellow countryman Keiji Tanaka, 250.02, by a mammoth 60 points.
The Japanese sensation dazzled as he hit a quadruple Salchow, quadruple toe loop, quadruple toe loop-Euler-triple flip combination as well as two triple Axels and a triple Lutz in his 'Art on Ice' performance – all while competing "within himself" according to Hanyu.
"In this competition I was able to win within myself. I skated well in the short and free program which I didn't manage before," he said.
"I put a lot of pressure on myself before this competition, because I wanted to exceed 300 points and I wanted to win Skate Canada."
The margin of victory eclipses his own Grand Prix margin record of 55.97 points set at the 2015 NHK Trophy.
