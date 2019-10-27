Hanyu dazzles in record-breaking Skate Canada win

Hanyu scored 322.59 points in total to beat Canadian Nam Nguyen, 262.77, and fellow countryman Keiji Tanaka, 250.02, by a mammoth 60 points.

The Japanese sensation dazzled as he hit a quadruple Salchow, quadruple toe loop, quadruple toe loop-Euler-triple flip combination as well as two triple Axels and a triple Lutz in his 'Art on Ice' performance – all while competing "within himself" according to Hanyu.

"In this competition I was able to win within myself. I skated well in the short and free program which I didn't manage before," he said.

"I put a lot of pressure on myself before this competition, because I wanted to exceed 300 points and I wanted to win Skate Canada."

The margin of victory eclipses his own Grand Prix margin record of 55.97 points set at the 2015 NHK Trophy.

Sportsbeat 2019