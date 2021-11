Figure Skating

‘So difficult and she made it look easy!’ - Anna Shcherbakova doubles up in Grenoble

Russia’s world champion Anna Shcherbakova claimed her second Grand Prix victory of the season at the Internationaux de France in Grenoble on Saturday. Alena Kostornaia, also of Russia, took second, with Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi third.

00:04:15, 37 minutes ago