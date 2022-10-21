The Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) has said it will not disclose publicly the results of its Kamila Valieva doping investigation.

Valieva tested positive for banned substance Trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in St. Petersburg in December. However, the positive test was not analysed and reported until after the start of the Winter Olympics - on February 8 - one day after she had led ROC to team event success in Beijing.

The Adverse Analytical Finding led to an immediate provisional suspension by Russia’s anti-doping agency. However, a challenge lodged by Valieva to the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee was upheld the following day - February 9.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) exercised its right to challenge that decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). On February 14, CAS specifically ruled that the 15-year-old Russian superstar could continue to compete at the Games , but any decision on whether she was in breach of doping regulations would be taken at a later date.

Valieva was 15 at the time of the test and thus was a "protected person" under the World Anti-Doping Code . Hence, in its latest update on the case, RUSADA does not reference Valieva by name.

"In order to protect the interests of the figure skater, a member of the ROC team, who is a protected person, RUSADA declares that in accordance with paragraph 4.1 of the International Standard for Results Management, all processes and procedures related to the Results Management, including the charge and the final resolution of the matter, are confidential,” began a statement

"Strictly following the principles of international and Russian anti-doping standards, as well as taking into account the facts and circumstances of the case, RUSADA does not intend to announce the date of the hearings, the decision or other details in the case of the figure skater-a member of the ROC team.”

