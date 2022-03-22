A month after her controversy-blighted Winter Olympics at the Beijing Games, Kamila Valieva will compete again, this time in Saransk in her home country of Russia.

The teenage figure skater is set to take part in the Channel One Cup, which is open only to Russian athletes.

It is held at the same time as the World Championships in Montpellier, which begin on Wednesday.

No Russian competitors are permitted to compete in France as a result of sanctions on Russia after the country invaded Ukraine.

News reports in Russia suggest that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) will take the full six months available to it to decide whether Valieva will face any punishment.

As a result of the 15-year-old’s failed drug test, there has been no gold medal awarded to any team at the Games, though the Russia squad were victorious in China.

The United States were unsuccessful in their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to have their silver medal status elevated to gold.

Valieva was permitted to compete following her positive test in light of her young age and welfare concerns, and she has claimed that the result was caused by her grandfather’s heart medication.

The Russian Figure Skating Union president, Alexander Gorshkov, has explained that the Channel One Cup will go ahead as a replacement for Russia’s inability to take part in the world championships.

“The Channel One Cup will be held in Saransk in the same week as the World Championships,” Gorshkov explained. “Is it accidental or not? That is up to you to decide.”

