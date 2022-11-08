The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) says Olympic skating champion Kamila Valieva’s doping investigation has been referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Valieva tested positive for banned substance Trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in St. Petersburg in December. However, the positive test was not analysed and reported until after the start of the Winter Olympics - on February 8 - one day after she had led ROC to team event success in Beijing.
The Adverse Analytical Finding led to an immediate provisional suspension by Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA). However, a challenge lodged by Valieva to the RUSADA Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee was upheld the following day - February 9.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) exercised its right to challenge that decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). On February 14, CAS specifically ruled that the 15-year-old Russian superstar could continue to compete at the Games, but any decision on whether she was in breach of doping regulations would be taken at a later date.
Valieva was 15 at the time of the test and thus was a "protected person" under the World Anti-Doping Code. In October, the WADA warned RUSADA court action would be taken "if the matter was not resolved promptly", while RUSADA said it would not make the results of its investigation public.
WADA president Witold Banka has tweeted to say: "Despite putting RUSADA under formal notice to resolve the Kamila Valieva case promptly, no progress was made.”
"Therefore, I can confirm WADA has now officially referred it directly to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.”
