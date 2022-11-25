Fan favourite Ilia Malinin harmed his chances of victory at the Figure Skating Grand Prix in Espoo with a fall in the short programme.

The 17-year-old from the USA was the headline event in Finland but stumbled on his triple axel triple toe-loop, finishing second on the opening day of competition.

All eyes were on the teenage figure skater, who is the first and only person to complete a quadruple axel in competition, and is now looking to secure a place at the Grand Prix Final in Italy next month during his first full season at international senior level.

Malinin scored a total of 85.57 and sits behind France's Kevin Aymoz leading into the final day.

In the women's event, Loena Hendrickx and Mai Mihara are both looking to secure their second Grand Prix win with victory in Finland.

Hendrickx grabbed gold in France earlier in the season, whilst Mihara's brilliant personal best performance saw her claim the MK John Wilson Trophy in Sheffield.

Belgium's Hendrickx leads after the women's short programme in Finland. Her energetic routine was awarded a score of 74.88, overhauling Japan's Mihara by 1.3 points.

With three Grand Prix Final spots still up for grabs, both athletes are in prime position to qualify for the event, with just the free skate standing in their way.

