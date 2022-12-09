Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara sealed their first figure skating Grand Prix Final after pipping American pair Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in Turin.

The Japanese duo needed 135.21 points from their free skate, after world champions Knierim and Frazier put up a season's best score of 135.63 in the penultimate routine on Friday.

And despite a couple of minor slips, the judges awarded them 136.50 to spark emotional scenes between the Olympic bronze medallists.

"Today's performance was not perfect, but we're really happy to win our first Grand Prix Final," said Kihara with tears in his eyes.

"The Worlds [March 2023] are in Japan, our country, so we want the people to enjoy our performance at the World Championships," Miura added.

Italian pair Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii took bronze after scoring a season's best 119.72, overtaking Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps who held third after Thursday's short program.

Earlier on Friday, Japan's Mao Shimada took the women's junior title, becoming the first Japanese woman to do so in 13 years with an overall score of 205.54.

