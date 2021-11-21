Yuma Kagiyama confessed to mixed emotions after sealing his second ISU Grand Prix gold of the campaign.

The 18-year-old triumphed at the Internationaux de France in Grenoble, backing up his victory at the Gran Premio d'Italia earlier in the campaign, after a score of 185.77 points in the free skate helped him finish with an unassailable final total of 286.41.

And while the Japanese ace was delighted to seal his place at December's ISU Grand Prix Final in his home country, he admits he still has plenty to work on.

"The second half of my program was disastrous," he said. "It lacked emotion and guts.

"It was hard on my legs. I'm more frustrated (than satisfied).

"But it's good that I'm going to the final with two Grand Prix wins. The Grand Prix Final was part of my goals for this season and since it takes place in Japan, I really wanted to take part there and I am glad I made it."

It was a Japanese one-two in Grenoble as Shun Sato climbed from fourth to second after a fine performance in the free skate to claim his first Grand Prix medal, with the USA's Jason Brown in third.

Russia's Anna Shcherbakova topped the women's standings to claim her second gold of the campaign, recovering from a slip early on in the free skate to post a score of 151.75, taking her overall tally to 229.69.

Her compatriot Alena Kostornaia was second with a free skate season's best of 145.41 while a personal best score of 141.04 in the free skate was enough for Japan's Wakaba Higuchi to finish third.

The pairs event also brought a Russian one-two as Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii won gold with 216.96, while silver went to Iuliia Artemeva and Mikhail Nazarychev on 205.15.

Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier took the final step on the podium to earn bronze for USA.

Ice dance gold was won by France's Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron ahead of Canadian pair Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier and Russia's Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin.

