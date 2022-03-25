Olympic champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron top the Ice dance table after setting a staggering new world record of 92.73 points in today's rhythm dance.

The French duo sit 3.01 points ahead of the American pairing of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, with another American pairing of Madison Chock and Evan Bates sitting in third.

Chock and Bates scored 87.51 points, meaning all of the top three have set new personal best score's ahead of Sunday's free dance element which will decide the medallists.

There is a comfortable gap between third and fourth place, with Italian duo Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri sitting in fourth place on 84.22.

Two British pairings finished inside the top 20 and will have the opportunity to dance for a second time in Montpellier.

Beijing Olympians Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson sit seventh on 78.89 points, while Lilah's younger sister Sasha and her partner George Waddell sit 18th on 66.69 points.

