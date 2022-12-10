Figure Skating

Riku Miura & Ryuichi Kihara seal first Grand Prix Final title ahead of World Champions Alexa Knierim & Brandon Frazier

Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara won their first figure skating Grand Prix Final after beating American duo Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier in Turin. The Japanese pair are gunning for gold at the World Championships in Saitama next March after edging out the reigning world champions. All the pairs teams are first timers in the tournament in the absence of the Russians and the Chinese teams.

